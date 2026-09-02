Highway 1 northern closure to reopen on Thursday

Highway 1 will partially reopen Thursday morning as emergency fire operations continue along the Big Sur coast.

Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, September 3, Caltrans officials say the northern closure supporting Timber Fire operations will end.

Caltrans

The highway will reopen from just south of the Little Sur River to just south of the Big Sur Post Office.

However, the southern closure supporting the Plaskett Fire response will remain in place from Pacific Valley to the Monterey-San Luis Obispo County line.

Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel through the area and use U.S. 101 as an alternate route.

Electronic message boards will alert travelers ahead of the southern closure.