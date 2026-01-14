Highway 1 set to fully reopen to travelers Wednesday afternoon

Highway 1 along the Big Sur Coast is set to fully reopen this afternoon after three years of roadwork.

Roads were supposed to be open to travelers in March. According to Caltrans, work to both stabilize the slope and implement additional safety features has finished early.

NBC affiliate KSBW spoke with Kirk Gail, president of the Big Sur Chamber of Commerce, who says this is good news. "We're looking forward to this reopening. It means everything to this community.

The big reopening means an influx of visitors for some Central Coast communities as well.

Cayucos Chamber of Commerce is welcoming travelers, photographers and "wild-hearted wanderers" to its city.

Just past Cayucos and sitting along the Big Sur cliffs, Ragged Point Inn has seen a decrease in visitors ever since the closures. The local inn shared that they missed their usual travelers and everyone "between and beyond." Now, they're looking forward to welcoming travelers from across the coast once again.