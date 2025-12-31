Highway 41 back open after rockslide closure

Highway 41 is fully reopened between Highway 46 and Highway 133 as of Tuesday night.

On Sunday a rockslide caused a closure in both directions connecting San Luis Obispo County to California's I-5 corridor.

The slide occurred along a five-mile segment of the highway about 10 minutes north of Cholame.

Caltrans officials say crews installed concrete barriers topped with protective fencing and re-striped the road.

They say work will continue in the area behind barriers over the next month depending on the weather.