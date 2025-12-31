Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Highway 41 back open after rockslide closure

Highway 41 is fully reopened between Highway 46 and Highway 133 as of Tuesday night.

On Sunday a rockslide caused a closure in both directions connecting San Luis Obispo County to California's I-5 corridor.

The slide occurred along a five-mile segment of the highway about 10 minutes north of Cholame.

Caltrans officials say crews installed concrete barriers topped with protective fencing and re-striped the road.

They say work will continue in the area behind barriers over the next month depending on the weather.

