Hiker rescued after 5 days lost in Angeles National Forest

Associated Press
Posted at 12:09 PM, May 20, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hiker who was missing for five days in rugged Southern California wilderness has been located alive.

Fifty-eight-year-old George Null was picked up Wednesday by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter in remote area of the Angeles National Forest. A Sheriff’s Department photo taken with a crew member shows Null dirty and with a stubbly beard but smiling broadly.

The search by authorities and volunteers began Saturday when Null did not return from a day hike in the Mount Waterman area of the San Gabriel Mountains, northeast of Los Angeles.

The helicopter crew spotted him waving next to a creek in a deep canyon.

