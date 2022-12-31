HWY 1 on the Big Sur Coast closed due to rockslides

A full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County because of rockslides at multiple locations.

Highway 1 was closed initially late yesterday due to a slide at PM 32, just south of Esalen.

Caltrans maintenance crews are performing daytime storm patrol within the closure parameters and working to clear debris from multiple smaller slip-outs in the roadway.

A contracted crew is expected to arrive on Sunday, Jan. 1, at Paul’s Slide to clear debris from behind the catchment area where rocks and dirt have reached the top of the concrete barriers at four locations.

There is no expected time for reopening.

Updates on this closure will be provided as new information becomes available.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.