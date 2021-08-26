Watch
Immigrant families from San Diego area stuck in Afghanistan

Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)
Posted at 5:40 PM, Aug 25, 2021
EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — At least six families from a San Diego suburb are among those stuck in Afghanistan after going back to the country over summer break to relatives.

The families, from El Cajon, were asking for the U.S. government’s help after being unable to catch their flights back to California. They have been blocked by the throngs of Afghans at the Kabul airport desperately trying to escape following their government’s rapid collapse.

The El Cajon Valley Union School District became aware of the problem after one of the families reached out to say their child would be late starting the school year.

