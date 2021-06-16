Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

In California, get a vaccination, ride a roller coaster

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps File Photo
Six Flags Magic Mountain in California announces reopening date
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 18:44:11-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is giving away more goodies and plans to make it easier to show who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus as officials and businesses encourage people to get their shots while the state tries to reopen its economy.

A day after giving away $15 million divided among 10 vaccinated winners, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a new incentive.

Six Flags locations are giving free tickets to 50,000 Californians age 12 and up who get at least their first vaccine dose at certain clinic locations starting Wednesday, the governor said during an event at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today