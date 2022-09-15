Inflation relief checks coming for some Californians next month

Californians may soon get hundreds of dollars in inflation relief checks from the state.

The long-awaited payments promised to help offset high gas prices and inflation will be distributed to California taxpayers through direct deposits starting on October 7th.

For those who did not electronically file or get a refund through direct deposit, debit cards will be mailed between mid-October until December.

Payments will range from $200 to $1,050 dollars depending on your income and tax filing status.

To qualify, you must have filed your 2020 income tax and make less than $500,000 dollars a year. You must be a California resident for at least six months in 2020.