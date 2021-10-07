Watch
Investigators board ship that was anchored near oil pipeline

Josh Edelson/AP
The Rotterdam Express is seen at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)
Posted at 6:15 AM, Oct 07, 2021
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has boarded a massive cargo ship as it investigates the rupture of an offshore oil pipeline that sent crude washing up on Southern California beaches.

They want to know whether a ship anchor snagged and bent the pipeline off Huntington Beach.

The Associated Press reviewed tracking data from MarineTraffic that appeared to show the German-flagged Rotterdam Express made three unusual movements over two days that appeared to put it over the pipeline.

A U.S. official told the AP that the ship is a focus of the spill investigation.

Both MarineTraffic and Hapag-Lloyd, the company that operates the ship, now say the GPS location data was erroneous.

