Joshua Tree National Park searched for missing hiker

Mario Tama/Getty Images
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, CA - JANUARY 04: A Joshua tree stands at Joshua Tree National Park on January 4, 2019 in Joshua Tree National Park, California. Campgrounds and some roads have been closed at the park due to safety concerns as the park is drastically understaffed during the partial government shutdown. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 25, 2021
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching Joshua Tree National Park for a 20-year-old San Diego County man who began a hike more than a week ago.

The National Park Service says the search for Joseph John Alvarez Espinosa of Oceanside began Sunday when staff became aware he may be in the park.

A family member dropped Espinosa off for a hike on May 16 and he was last seen approximately 30 miles east of Twentynine Palms on State Route 62 as he walked south into the desert. He was wearing cargo pants and a shirt with the words “Matthew 4:4” on the back. He was carrying a canteen.

