Judge: No bail for man accused of road rage murder of boy

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man charged with the murder of a 6-year-old boy in a road rage incident has been ordered held without bail.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin told attorneys Friday that 24-year-old defendant Marcus Eriz seems to be a complete danger to the community.

Eriz and his girlfriend entered not-guilty pleas during the hearing.

The girlfriend, 23-year-old Wynne Lee, is charged with being an accessory after the fact. The judge requested more information before setting her bail.

Aiden Leos was shot to death May 21 while riding in his mother’s car on his way to kindergarten.