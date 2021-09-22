Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Judge plans to re-sentence Scott Peterson to life this fall

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This May 11, 2018, file photo, from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, shows death row inmate Scott Peterson. Peterson, who spent more than 15 years on Death Row in the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son, will be sentenced to life in prison this fall, a judge said Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)
Scott Peterson Juror Misconduct
Posted at 4:21 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 19:22:15-04

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A California judge says she plans to re-sentence Scott Peterson to life in prison this fall in the 2002 murders of his wife and unborn son.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo said Wednesday that she wants to sentence Peterson in November before deciding whether he deserves a new trial over alleged juror misconduct.

The California Supreme Court overturned Peterson's death sentence last year because jurors who personally disagreed with the death penalty but were willing to impose it were improperly dismissed.

Prosecutors say they won't seek the death penalty if Peterson gets a new trial.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month