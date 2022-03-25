Watch
Juror misconduct hearing in Scott Peterson case set to close

Scott Peterson
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - Scott Peterson listens during a hearing at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on Feb. 25, 2022. Prosecutors and lawyers for convicted murderer Peterson will give closing arguments in late June before a California judge decides whether he deserves a new trial in the slaying of his pregnant wife 20 years ago. Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo will decide if juror Richelle Nice was biased and lied to get on the jury that convicted Peterson in 2004 of murdering 27-year-old Laci and the unborn child they planned to name Conner. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)
Scott Peterson
Posted at 1:37 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 16:38:01-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors and lawyers for convicted murderer Scott Peterson will give closing arguments in late June before a California judge decides whether he deserves a new trial in the slaying of his pregnant wife 20 years ago.

Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo will decide if juror Richelle Nice was biased and lied to get on the jury that convicted Peterson in 2004 of murdering 27-year-old Laci and the unborn child they planned to name Conner.

On Friday, the judge ordered Stanislaus County prosecutors and Peterson’s attorneys to submit written arguments and return to court on June 29 to provide oral arguments.

