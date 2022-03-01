Juror: Peterson 'should ... pay' in death of unborn son

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The former juror at the center of Scott Peterson’s bid for a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife blurted out during jury deliberations in 2004 “that he should basically pay for killing ‘little man.’”

Tuesday's testimony by former fellow juror Gregory Beratlis conflicts with juror Richelle Nice’s sworn declaration in 2020, but not with her recent testimony.

Beratlis denied that he and other jurors discussed a book deal during the trial.

That seemingly is contradicted by anticipated testimony from documentary producer Shareen Anderson.

Anderson's testimony will now be delayed for three weeks, extending a hearing that had been expected to end no later than Friday.