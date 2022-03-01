Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Juror: Peterson 'should ... pay' in death of unborn son

Scott Peterson, Pat Harris, Shelley Sandusky, Cliff Gardner
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Chiu/AP
Scott Peterson, second from right, listens as his attorney, Pat Harris, standing, speaks during a hearing at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Also pictured are attorneys Shelley Sandusky, left, and Cliff Gardner, seated at center, both representing Peterson. Lawyers trying to overturn Peterson’s conviction in the sordid slaying of his pregnant wife 20 years ago have completed their questioning without shaking a former juror. Richelle Nice is sticking to her crucial testimony that she acted properly before and during his 2004 trial. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
Scott Peterson, Pat Harris, Shelley Sandusky, Cliff Gardner
Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 18:41:15-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The former juror at the center of Scott Peterson’s bid for a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife blurted out during jury deliberations in 2004 “that he should basically pay for killing ‘little man.’”

Tuesday's testimony by former fellow juror Gregory Beratlis conflicts with juror Richelle Nice’s sworn declaration in 2020, but not with her recent testimony.

Beratlis denied that he and other jurors discussed a book deal during the trial.

That seemingly is contradicted by anticipated testimony from documentary producer Shareen Anderson.

Anderson's testimony will now be delayed for three weeks, extending a hearing that had been expected to end no later than Friday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png