Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Jury begins deliberations in Robert Durst murder trial

items.[0].image.alt
Al Seib/AP
Robert Durst appears in a courtroom with his attorneys for closing arguments Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Robert Durst is a champion at running from responsibility, covering his tracks with lies so numerous he couldn't keep them all straight, a prosecutor said Wednesday during closing arguments in the New York real estate heir's murder trial. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
Robert Durst Murder Trial
Posted at 5:33 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 20:33:05-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury has begun deliberating in the murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst in the shooting of his best friend.

Jurors were given the case Tuesday after four months of testimony following a 14-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Durst has denied killing Susan Berman.

Prosecutors say he silenced her because she provided a phony alibi for him after his wife vanished in New York in 1982.

The defense says the prosecution failed to support their theory with evidence. Durst faces a life sentence if he’s convicted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."