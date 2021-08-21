Watch
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld San Diego

AP
In this March 18, 2015, photo provided by SeaWorld, Amaya, a 6-year-old female orca, swims a the park. Amaya died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, with her animal care specialists by her side in San Diego, Calif. The cause of death will not be known until the results of a post-mortem examination are complete, which may take several weeks. (SeaWorld via AP)
Posted at 7:08 AM, Aug 21, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A killer whale has died unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego and the reason is not yet known.

The aquarium and theme park says in a statement that the 6-year-old female orca named Amaya died Thursday and the cause of death will not be known until the results of a post-mortem examination are complete, which could take weeks.

SeaWorld says Amaya began showing signs of illness Wednesday, and animal care specialists and veterinarians began treating her immediately but her decline was rapid.

SeaWorld says the specialists who cared for Amaya are heartbroken.

