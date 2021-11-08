Watch
Korir, Cockram prevail in Los Angeles Marathon

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Los Marathon Elite runner John Korir reacts after winning the 36th Los Angeles Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Nov 07, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Korir of Kenya made a break with 7 miles remaining to win the 36th Los Angeles Marathon.

Natasha Cockram of Wales won the women’s race with a similar strategy.

The 24-year-old Korir, who was second here two years ago, finished in 2 hours, 12 minutes, 48 seconds, which was nearly six minutes better than countryman Edwin Kimutai at 2:18:01.

Eritrea’s Amanuel Mesel Tikue finished third in 2:18:17.

Cockram won after placing 13th in the London Marathon on Oct. 3. She ran the 26.2-mile Stadium to Stars course in 2:33:17.

