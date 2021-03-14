Menu

LA County hospitalizations at lowest point in 4 months

Posted at 6:58 PM, Mar 13, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Coronavirus hospitalizations in California's most populous county have slipped below 1,000 for the first in four months.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County hospitals hit 979, the lowest since Nov. 23.

There are 3,250 people hospitalized statewide, a drop of more than 85% since peaking around 22,000 in early January.

Case rates also remain low and much of the state is preparing for some restrictions to be lifted in the coming days. State officials announced Friday that 13 counties would be eligible to open restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and museums at limited capacity on Sunday.

