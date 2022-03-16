Watch
LA County to pay $3.8M in death of man hit with stun gun

Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 16, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will pay $3.8 million to the family of a man who died after a deputy shocked him with stun gun.

Relatives of Brian Pickett alleged deputies used excessive force during the 2015 incident in Willowbrook.

In a memo recommending county supervisors settle the case, lawyers said the payout was needed because of the “uncertainties of litigation."

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at the home of Pickett’s mother, who told authorities he was threatening her after taking drugs.

Prosecutors concluded that deputies used lawful force and declined to file criminal charges.

