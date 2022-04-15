Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

LA Mayor Garcetti says goodbye with next role unclear

Eric Garcetti
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Eric Garcetti
Posted at 6:37 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 09:37:47-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivered what amounted to a farewell speech to his city at a time when it’s not clear when, or where, he’s going.

On Thursday, the two-term Democrat delivered his final State of the City address.

It came as his nomination by President Joe Biden to become U.S. ambassador to India appeared imperiled in the U.S. Senate.

A vote has been delayed by an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against a former Garcetti top adviser.

The mayor appeared to choke up during his speech when thanking his family and expressing gratitude to colleagues for their support through the “toughest of times.”

Garcetti's term runs through the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png