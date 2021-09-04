Lake Tahoe evacuees hope to return home as wildfire slows

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say the battle against a California blaze threatening South Lake Tahoe “continues to look better and better every day.”

That’s lifting hopes for the tens of thousands of residents waiting to return to their homes.

Labor Day weekend would normally be a thriving time for the resort on the Nevada state line but it’s been a ghost town since residents were evacuated earlier this week.

Fire officials say they can’t provide a timeline for lifting the evacuation order. But a fire operations section chief says he believes authorities are getting close.