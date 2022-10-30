Locals express their thoughts on the highly debated daylight saving time changes

Next week we will be changing our clocks once again as daylight saving time comes to an end.

In March, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act which means daylight saving time would be year-round, but the legislation won't go into effect unless the house approves it by early January.

There’s no doubt that time is valuable. For others, that time is even more valuable when they have more sunlight.

“I think it would keep us more active in our community, walking after dinner, doing things. I think it just makes us feel more vibrant to be out there in the sun," said San Luis Obispo resident, Jim La Mar.

"I just want more sunlight so I can do more on the weekends and have a good time basically," said Cal Poly student, Calan Martel.

La Mar said while he enjoys waking up early those early sunsets can also be draining.

“I am an early bird but I also think we get off work and we’re tired and we lose our energy when it’s dark," added La Mar.

Daylight saving time was first established in the U.S. more than a century ago as a way to conserve energy. Since then, some states have made their own decisions about how to observe time.

While we will be “falling back” this upcoming week, the clock is ticking for the house to make a move on the Sunshine Protection Act.