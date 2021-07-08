Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Los Angeles County authorities seize $1 billion in marijuana

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 20:45:16-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities said Wednesday that they seized $1 billion worth of illegal marijuana in the largest eradication effort in Los Angeles County history.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva plans a Wednesday news conference to discuss details of an operation that seized 373,000 marijuana plants and 33,480 pounds of harvested pot with an estimated street value of nearly $1.2 billion.

California broadly legalized recreational marijuana sales in January 2018. But the black market thrives, partly because hefty legal marijuana taxes send consumers looking for better deals.

Tons of marijuana have been discovered in law enforcement raids this year in rural Southern California areas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today