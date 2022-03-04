Watch
Los Angeles County deputies fatally shoot stabbing suspect

Police Tape, Police Search, Police Line (FILE)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Mar 03, 2022
BELLFLOWER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies investigating a stabbing fatally shot a suspect who advanced toward them while swinging a garden tool with spikes.

A Sheriff's Department statement says the shooting occurred around 12:10 a.m. Thursday in Bellflower after deputies responded to a call about street racing.

Deputies were flagged down by a victim who said he had just been stabbed with a garden claw and pointed out the assailant, who fled.

The department says the deputies fired when the suspect turned and advanced toward them while swinging a 3-foot-long garden claw with spikes.

The stabbing appeared to be unrelated to the street racing incident.

