Los Angeles County firefighter dies battling house fire

Posted at 3:32 PM, Jan 06, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County firefighter has died after being overcome by fire and smoke while battling a house fire.

Firefighter Jonathan Flagler was part of a crew that responded to a fire before dawn Thursday in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Interim Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone says Flagler was inside the structure when he was overcome, put out a mayday call and was pulled out by other firefighters.

He was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Officials say Flagler had been a firefighter for 21 years and is survived by a wife and two sons.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
