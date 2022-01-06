Los Angeles County firefighter dies battling house fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County firefighter has died after being overcome by fire and smoke while battling a house fire.

Firefighter Jonathan Flagler was part of a crew that responded to a fire before dawn Thursday in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Interim Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone says Flagler was inside the structure when he was overcome, put out a mayday call and was pulled out by other firefighters.

He was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Officials say Flagler had been a firefighter for 21 years and is survived by a wife and two sons.