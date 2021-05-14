Watch
Los Angeles County tests new beach evacuation system

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Visitors walk on the beach Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered beaches in Orange County to close until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Newsom made the announcement Thursday, days after tens of thousands of people in Orange County packed beaches during a sunny weekend. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 12:05 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 15:05:18-04

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a full-volume test of a new emergency evacuation system on a Southern California beach was successful.

Sirens blared, lights flashed and alerts were issued Thursday in English and Spanish at Torrance Beach on the Los Angeles County coast.

The Department of Beaches and Harbors says the announcements could be clearly heard in the neighboring city of Redondo Beach and 1,000 yards offshore.

The Beach Emergency Evacuation Lights System is intended for use in scenarios including tsunamis, earthquakes, severe thunderstorms, shark sightings and unsafe water conditions.

The system incorporates lights to alert people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

