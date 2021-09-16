Watch
Los Angeles County to require vaccines in indoor bars

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 7, 2021, file photo, patrons enjoy tropical cocktails in the tiny interior of the Tiki-Ti bar as it reopens on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Public health officials in Los Angeles County will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for patrons and workers at indoor bars, wineries, breweries and nightclubs next month. The new initiative in the nation’s most populous county begins Oct. 7, 2021 with proof of at least one vaccine dose required. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Public health officials in Los Angeles County will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for patrons and workers at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, lounges and nightclubs next month.

The new initiative in the nation's most populous county begins Oct. 7, with proof of at least one vaccine dose required.

According to the county's Department of Public Health, proof of full vaccination will be mandatory by Nov. 4.

Health officials strongly recommend the same precautions for indoor restaurants but have not chosen to mandate proof of vaccination for them.

The new restrictions come ahead of the holiday season, which brought a massive surge to Los Angeles last year.

