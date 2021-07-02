Watch
Los Angeles passes measure limiting homeless encampments

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this March 24, 2021, file photo, a woman eats at her tent at the Echo Park homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Council is poised to clamp down on homeless encampments, making it illegal to pitch tents on some sidewalks, beneath overpasses and near parks. The measure being considered Thursday, July 1, 2021, is billed as a humane way to get people off streets and restore access to public spaces. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Los Angeles Homeless
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 15:06:19-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has passed a sweeping anti-camping measure to remove widespread homeless encampments that have become an eyesore across the city.

The measure passed Thursday was billed as a humane way to get people off streets and restore access to public spaces in the city with the nation's second-largest homeless population. It wouldn’t be enforced in some instances until someone has turned down shelter.

If requires a second vote later this month.

Homeless advocates says there aren't enough beds to house the homeless, and it will be impossible for people on the street to comply.

