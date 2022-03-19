Watch
Los Angeles schools announce end of classroom mask mandate

Palm Beach County students wear face masks in school during the 2021_22 academic year.jpg
School District of Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County students wear face masks in school during the 2021/22 academic year.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Mar 19, 2022
The Los Angeles Unified School District — the largest U.S. school district still requiring masks for staff and students — says it will lift the mandate next week as COVID-19 infection rates continue to plunge.

The nation’s second-largest school district said it will drop the requirement by next Wednesday after reaching an agreement with the teachers union.

However, the district is still recommending indoor masking.

Some parents have been demanding an end to the mandate after the state, Los Angeles County and other local districts dispensed with theirs in recent weeks.

The nation's largest school district in New York City ended its mandate last week.

