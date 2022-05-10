Watch
Los Angeles to cut outdoor watering to 2 days a week

KSBY stock image
Posted at 10:37 AM, May 10, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that the city is moving to require its nearly 4 million residents to reduce outdoor watering from three days a week to two as California’s drought lengthens.

LA’s cutback would take effect June 1 after receiving expected City Council approval.

The planned restriction announced Tuesday for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers is less severe than a recent decision by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California that some residents it supplies must cut watering to one day a week.

Garcetti says Los Angeles can be less restrictive due to ongoing actions to reduce water use.

