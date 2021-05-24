Watch
Los Angeles Unified to offer full campus teaching next fall

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, math teacher Doug Walters sits among empty desks as he takes part in a video conference with other teachers to prepare for at-home learning at Twentynine Palms Junior High School in Twentynine Palms, Calif. Most of California's 6 million public school students have not seen the inside of a classroom in 10 months. Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping his $2 billion plan to resume in-person classes will get schools to reopen quickly. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Posted at 11:51 AM, May 24, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The huge Los Angeles Unified School District will start the new school year next fall with on-campus, in-person instruction for all students five days a week but will retain an online option.

Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday that elementary school students will have full days of instruction with their teacher and classmates while middle and high school students will be able to change classrooms for each period.

Beutner says, however, that an online option must remain in place for the next school year for students who are unable or choose not to come to schools for in-person instruction.

