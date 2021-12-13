Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Major storm brings rain, snow to parched California

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, a truck makes its way through the snow along Interstate 80 near Donner Lake, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A major winter storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. Light rain and snow that started falling over the weekend was heavier early Monday. (Caltrans via AP)
California Storm
Posted at 10:30 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 13:35:41-05

A major storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West.

Light rain and snow that started falling over the weekend was heavier early Monday.

The state's highest peaks could get as much as eight feet of snow while lower elevations across California are in for a drenching of rain.

The storm is expected to last for days before moving out but another storm is then expected.

Forecasters warned people in the state's mountainous Sierra Nevada to prepare for days of snowfall and possible road closures.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png