Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
A man with an umbrella walks by a worker in Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area as the Los Angeles skyline in background on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Heavy overnight rains in Northern California left two people dead in a submerged car as authorities on Thursday ordered evacuations for a fire-scarred Southern California canyon area because of possible mud and debris flows. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 2:23 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 17:23:28-05

COLFAX, Calif. (AP) — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.

Authorities near Reno reported a 20-car pileup on a snow-blow highway where drivers described whiteout conditions A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was shut Sunday from Colfax, California, through the Lake Tahoe region to the Nevada state line.

The California Department of Transportation also closed other mountain routes while warning of poor visibility and slippery conditions for drivers.

