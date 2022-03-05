Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Maki, the lemur stolen from San Francisco Zoo, dies at 22

Stolen Lemur Dies
Marianne V. Hale/AP
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the San Francisco Police, courtesy of the San Francisco Zoo, shows a lemur named Maki. Maki, a ring-tailed lemur who made headlines when he was stolen from the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens in 2020 and then found and returned, has died at the age of 22, the zoo announced Friday, March 4, 2022. (Marianne V. Hale/San Francisco Zoo via AP, File)
Stolen Lemur Dies
Stolen Lemur Dies
Posted at 2:16 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 17:16:32-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maki, a ring-tailed lemur who made headlines when he was stolen from the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens in 2020 and then found and returned, has died at the age of 22.

The zoo says Maki died on Thursday after suffering from acute kidney disease and advanced age. He was one of the zoo's oldest lemurs.

A thief broke into the lemur enclosure in October 2020 and stole Maki, who was found a day later at a nearby preschool playground in Daly City. A man was later arrested for the theft.

Maki's caretaker says he "will be forever missed."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png