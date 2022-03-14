Watch
Man acquitted of California murder pleads guilty to gun charges

Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate
San Francisco Police Department via AP, File
This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate. Garcia-Zarate, acquitted of murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of a woman on a San Francisco pier that became a national flashpoint over immigration pleaded guilty Monday, March 14, 2022, to federal gun charges. Garcia-Zarate entered his plea nearly seven years after shooting Kate Steinle on July 1, 2015, while she walked on a crowded pier.
Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate
Posted at 4:51 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 19:51:38-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Mexican man acquitted of murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of a woman on a San Francisco pier that became a national flashpoint over immigration has pled guilty to federal gun charges.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate entered his plea Monday nearly seven years after shooting Kate Steinle on July 1, 2015, while she walked on a crowded pier.

The case helped fuel a fierce national debate on immigration and sanctuary cities.

The federal gun charges had been pending since 2017 after a federal judge raised concerns about his mental capacities.

Garcia- Zarate, who has schizophrenia, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.

