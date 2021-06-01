Watch
Man hit, killed by electric scooter in suspected DUI crash

KSTU
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 15:53:37-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say an elderly man died after being struck by a rented electric scooter piloted by a suspected drunken driver who had a passenger on board.

Officials say the crash occurred Saturday night on a sidewalk along Lincoln Boulevard in the Venice neighborhood. ABC 7 reports the victim died at the scene. The coroner’s office didn’t immediately identify him.

The man driving the scooter and a woman on the back suffered minor injuries. Police say the driver remained at scene and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

