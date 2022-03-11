Watch
Man kills himself after string of Southern California crimes

Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 17:27:41-05

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 15-minute string of shootings, carjackings, and a kidnapping led to a hostage situation in a Southern California church before the suspect shot himself to death.

Police say the violence began in Long Beach shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

In all three men were shot and wounded and two women drivers were carjacked. One of the women was forced to drive away with the assailant.

Police tracked the suspect to a church in Carson where he held the carjacking victim and several other adults. Police say the carjacking victim was able to get away before the assailant killed himself.

