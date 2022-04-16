Man trapped between car and wash machinery at car wash dies

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Escondido police say a man died after becoming pinned between his car and car wash machinery at an automated car wash.

Police Sgt. Chris Leso of the Escondido Police Department said the victim became trapped outside his Scion xB hatchback shortly before midnight Friday.

Police are investigating and reviewing video to find out why the victim got out of the car and how he became trapped.

His name and age were not released pending notification to family.

The police spokesman said officers lifted the vehicle to free the man and he was taken to a local hospital where he died.