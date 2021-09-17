Watch
Man who fatally drove off California highway identified

AP
In this photo provided by CAL FIRE San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit firefighters recover a vehicle that plunged off a cliffside road killing a man south of San Francisco and landed on a beach more than 200 feet (60 meters) below on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Authorities, responding to a 911 call that a vehicle had gone over the cliff, found the car then used a drone to locate the driver, who had been ejected from the vehicle, said Mark Andrews, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. (CAL FIRE San Mateo- Santa Cruz Unit via AP)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 15:56:48-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach more than 200 feet below.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the San Mateo County coroner’s office identified the driver on Thursday as 73-year-old San Francisco resident Anthony Colonnese Jr.

He was the lone person in the vehicle when it went drove off of Highway 1 on Wednesday.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The area of steep cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean is known as Devil’s Slide.

