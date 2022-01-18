Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Man with knife fatally shot by Huntington Park police

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Police Shooting (FILE)
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 13:23:24-05

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man armed with a knife was shot and killed in a confrontation with Southern California police.

The incident began late Monday with a call reporting a fire in the city of Huntington Park. Firefighters did not find a fire but were confronted by the man, who threatened them and stated that he had a weapon.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Chris Kusayanagi says firefighters called Huntington Park police, who used less-lethal rounds that did not have much effect on the suspect.

Kusayanagi tells KTLA-TV the man was brandishing the knife toward officers and acting erratically before one officer fired. The man died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png