Marine dies in training exercise at Camp Pendleton

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - The entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton is seen on Sept. 22, 2015, in Oceanside, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. Marine died during a training exercise Wednesday at Camp Pendleton in Southern California, military officials said.

The Marine died of injuries sustained in a “tactical vehicle mishap” in the afternoon, the I Marine Expeditionary Force said in a statement.

The Marine's name was not released, and the cause of the incident was under investigation. Officials said the death was not related to Steel Knight, an annual, large-scale training exercise that began Monday on the base.

No further details were given.

The I Marine Expeditionary Force is the largest of the three Marine expeditionary forces and is located on the coast in San Diego County.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
