Marines: Pandemic contributed to tragedy of troops' drowning off San Diego’s coast

Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File
In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo provided, by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and sailors carry a casket of the remains of one service personnel who died when their amphibious vehicle sank off the California coast, inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in Calif. A new military investigation found coronavirus pandemic curtailed trainings in 2020 and contributed to nine service members drowning off the San Diego's coast. The findings were released Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 were from the latest investigation into the sinking of the amphibious assault vehicle on July 30, 2020.
Posted at 3:36 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 18:36:43-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A new military investigation found the coronavirus pandemic curtailed trainings in 2020 and contributed to nine service members drowning off San Diego’s coast.

The findings released Wednesday were from the latest investigation into the sinking of the amphibious assault vehicle on July 30, 2020. It was one of the Marine Corps’ deadliest training accidents in recent years.

A previous investigation by the maritime branch found the sinking off San Clemente Island was caused by inadequate training, shabby maintenance of the 35-year-old amphibious assault vehicles and poor judgment by commanders. The latest probe looked at the troops' readiness.

