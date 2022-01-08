Watch
Members of lead Rose Parade band test positive for COVID-19

Michael Owen Baker/AP
FILE - Members of the Homewood High School Patriot Band from Homewood, Ala., perform during the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Members of the band have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning home, and the entire school switched to virtual classes because of an outbreak. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Members of an Alabama high school marching band that led off this year's Tournament of Roses Parade with "Yankee Doodle Dandy" have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning home from California.

An email sent to band parents at Homewood High School in suburban Birmingham and obtained by The Associated Press says people on the trip have tested positive since then.

It didn't say how many students were affected. But the entire school switched to virtual classes this week because of an outbreak.

The system wouldn't say how many band members were affected. It says it doesn't release COVID-19 case numbers by class or organization.

