Military requesting to pull 200 troops back from California protest duty

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top military commander in charge of troops deployed to Los Angeles to respond to protests against immigration raids has asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth if 200 of those forces could be returned to wildfire fighting duty, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Monday.

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of about 4,000 California National Guard troops and 800 active duty Marines against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom in early June to respond to a series of protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Los Angeles.

The federal troops' domestic deployment raised multiple legal questions, including whether the administration would seek to employ emergency powers under the Insurrection Act to empower those forces to conduct law enforcement on U.S. soil, which they are not permitted to do except in rare circumstances. The Marines, however, are primarily assigned to protecting federal buildings.

The Insurrection Act has not been used. But in at least one circumstance, Marines have temporarily detained civilians in Los Angeles.

California has just entered peak wildfire season, and Newsom has warned that the Guard is now understaffed due to the Los Angeles protest deployment.

The top military commander of those troops, U.S. Northern Command head Gen. Gregory Guillot, recently submitted a request to Hegseth to return 200 of the National Guard troops back to Joint Task Force Rattlesnake, which is the California National Guard's wildfire unit, the officials said.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details not yet announced publicly.

Trump has contended that “there has been an invasion” of migrants entering the country without legal permission. At the height of the deployments, some members of Congress in their annual budget hearings with the secretary questioned whether he foresaw extending the deployment nationwide. Hegseth did not provide a direct response.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, at the time told the lawmakers, “I don’t see any foreign, state-sponsored folks invading, but I’ll be mindful of the fact that there have been some border issues.”