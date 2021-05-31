Watch
Milkweed planted in California to help monarch butterflies

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - This Aug. 19, 2015, file photo, shows a monarch butterfly in Vista, Calif. The number of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has plummeted to a new record low, putting the orange-and-black insects closer to extinction, researchers announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. A recent count by the Xerces Society recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies, a massive decline from the millions of monarchs that in 1980s clustered in trees from Marin County to San Diego County. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Posted at 3:11 PM, May 31, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A conservation group is planting more than 30,000 milkweed plants throughout California in the hope of giving Western monarch butterflies new places to breed.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Monday that the River Partners group has joined with others and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for the plantings along the Sacramento, Feather and Kern rivers.

The plants are seen as critical because the orange-and-black butterflies lay their eggs on them. Their caterpillars also eat them.

Earlier this year, researchers said an annual winter count recorded fewer than 2,000 of the butterflies. That's a massive decline.

