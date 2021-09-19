Watch
Mourners in California honor 3 Marines killed in Afghanistan

Renee C. Byer/AP
After the service for fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, her father Richard Herrera, left, and husband Jarod Gee hold U.S. flags at Bayside Church's Adventure Campus in Roseville, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, as her casket is moved to the hearse. Sgt. Gee lost her life, along with 12 other U.S. service members, in the bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Posted at 7:22 AM, Sep 19, 2021
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Mourners in California said prayers and their final goodbyes Saturday to three Marines killed in last month's bombing in Afghanistan.

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Cpl. Hunter Lopez and Sgt. Nicole Gee were among 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans.

Both young men were remembered for their last heroic acts: Nikoui pulled three families to safety and went back to the airport to rescue a child when the bomb went off. Lopez was rescuing children from a rioting mob before the blast took his life. Gee's family said she loved her job and wanted most to "serve her country and serve humanity."

