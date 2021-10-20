Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship

items.[0].image.alt
Denis Poroy/AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, after an explosion and fire on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. A Navy report has concluded there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others that fueled the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, calling the massive five-day blaze in San Diego preventable and unacceptable. While one sailor has been charged with setting the fire, the more than 400-page report, obtained by The Associated Press, lists three dozen officers and sailors whose failings either directly led to the ship's loss or contributed to it. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
Navy Ship Fire
Posted at 7:22 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 22:22:30-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy report has concluded there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others that fueled the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard.

The report, obtained by The Associated Press, called the massive five-day blaze preventable and unacceptable.

A sailor has been charged with setting the fire, but the report lists three dozen officers and sailors whose failings either directly led to the ship’s loss or contributed to it.

The findings detailed widespread lapses in training, coordination, communication, fire preparedness, equipment maintenance and overall command and control.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png