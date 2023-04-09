'Network disruption’ probed at California sheriff's office

Southern California's San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said it experienced a “network disruption” to its electronic systems last week and has referred the problem to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

The sheriff's department said the problem occurred Friday, but officials declined to explain what the disruption entailed. The disruption has not impacted the agency’s operations, the department said in a statement Saturday.

“Upon discovering this incident, the County immediately secured the network and began working with our information technology staff and third-party forensic specialists to investigate the incident,” the statement said.

It was not immediately clear whether there had been a cyberattack against the sheriff's department. FBI officials didn't immediately respond to requests for more information Sunday.

Other county networks operate separately from the sheriff’s department, county spokesperson David Wert said in an email to the Southern California News Group. Those networks have not been affected by Friday’s disruption, Wert said.