Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

New California laws address assault rifles, student loans

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY file photo
California State Capitol, Sacramento
california capitol.PNG
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 16:06:54-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Several new California laws take effect Thursday, when the new fiscal year begins.

Among them is a measure expanding California’s ban on buying more than one handgun in a 30-day period to include semiautomatic centerfire rifles. That includes some rifles that meet California’s definition of an assault rifle.

Laura’s Law, a 2002 measure that allows judges to require intensive mental health outpatient treatment, becomes permanent. To qualify, a person must have a serious mental illness and recent history of psychiatric hospitalizations, incarceration or violent behavior.

Other new laws aid student loan borrowers and help homeowners who lose property in wildfires.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today