New California wildlife preserve gives animals room to roam

Tyler Schiffman/AP
A rare cold storm covers the pine trees atop Bear Mountain in a coat of white in the Tehachapi Mountain in Calif., on April 27, 2021. The Randall Preserve covers more than 112 square miles (290 square km), connecting a patchwork of ranchland across the southern Sierra Nevada and the Tehachapi Mountains, the Nature Conservancy announced late December 2021. The preserve is the largest ever assembled in California by the environmental nonprofit. Its topography stretches from hilly grasslands to pine forest with elevation ranges from 800 to nearly 8,000 feet. (Tyler Schiffman/Nature Conservancy via AP)
Posted at 8:28 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 23:28:48-05

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — Mountain lions, eagles, salamanders and other protected animals will have room to roam without the threat of encroaching development thanks to a vast new nature preserve that creates a wildlife corridor connecting Northern and Southern California.

The Randall Preserve covers more than 112 square miles, linking a patchwork of ranchland across the southern Sierra Nevada and the Tehachapi Mountains.

The preserve is the largest ever assembled in California by the environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy.

Its topography stretches from desert to hilly grasslands to pine forest.

The project cost $65 million, with all but $15 million donated by philanthropists Frank and Joan Randall.

